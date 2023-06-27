Prime Minister flagged off five Vande Bharat trains from Rani Kamalapati station

Bhopal, 27 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his stay in Bhopal. The Prime Minister flagged off three of these Vande Bharat trains through virtual means. The Prime Minister also interacted with the children traveling in the train. The children also talked openly with him.

Prime Minister Modi came to Bhopal on Tuesday on a one-day stay. After landing at Raja Bhoj airport, Modi reached Rani Kamalapati railway station by road. Prime Minister’s Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, MP VD Sharma, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang along with other ministers and public representatives welcomed.

Prime Minister Modi greeted the public present at the railway station. The Prime Minister met school children boarding the Vande Bharat train starting today and talked about India’s progress and achievements, future goals. School children presented the Prime Minister with paintings focusing on the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, India’s influential position in the world and a hand-made portrait of the Prime Minister.

The five Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the Prime Minister include the Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati) – Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. The last three of these were virtually flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati) – Indore, Vande Bharat Express will facilitate easy and quick travel between two important cities of Madhya Pradesh and improve connectivity of cultural, tourist and religious places in the region. The distance of 269 kilometers from Bhopal to Indore will now be covered in three and a half hours by Vande Bharat train. The Bhopal (Rani Kamlapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to Madhya Pradesh’s central region (Bhopal). In addition, better connectivity will also benefit tourist places in the region. With the running of this train, the distance of 340 km from Bhopal to Jabalpur will now be covered in just four and a half hours.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat train for Jharkhand and Bihar. This train, which will enhance connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, will prove to be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen. The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka-Dharwad and Hubli with the state capital Bengaluru. This will greatly benefit the tourists, students, industrialists etc. of the area. The Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat Express from Goa. It will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon station in Goa. This will give a boost to tourism of both Goa and Maharashtra.