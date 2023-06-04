prime minister kisan samman nidhi yojana money could stuck get this big work done within week sxz

PM Kisan Yojana: Panchayat secretary held a meeting with agriculture coordinator and farmer advisors in the block auditorium building in Aurangabad district of Bihar. He said that there are about two lakh 81 thousand registered farmers in the district. Of these, 1,92,033 farmers get the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. Out of these farmers, 1,59,214 have got their EKYC done, whose account is active. At the same time, the link of 32,819 is showing pending. In Sadar Block, out of 18938, 2519 farmers have not done EQUIS. 2290 out of 16,563 farmers in Barun block, 1072 out of 7216 in Daudnagar block, 2315 out of 13226 in Dev block, 2032 out of 11,693 in Goh block, 1445 out of 9183 in Haspura block, 3611 out of 26,185 farmers in Madanpur block, 2 in Navinagar block 9901 in farmers 6878, 3338 out of 18338 farmers in Obra block and 4153 out of 21735 farmers in Rafiganj block have not yet done EQUIS.