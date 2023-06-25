Prime Minister Modi decorated with the highest state honor of Egypt ‘Order of the Nile’

Cairo, June 25 (HS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi decorated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ‘Order of the Nile’ honor in Cairo today. The ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt’s highest state honour. Prime Minister Modi is in the capital Cairo from Saturday on a two-day state visit to Egypt.

On the last day of the state visit, Prime Minister Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. Several bilateral MoUs were signed during this period. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited the Heliopolis War Memorial in Cairo. The Heliapolis War Memorial is very important for India. The heroic stories of about four thousand soldiers who were martyred in the First World War are recorded here. Narendra Modi bowed down to these martyrs and paid tribute to them.

Prime Minister Modi visited the historic Al-Hakim Mosque here. During this also talked to the people present. This mosque is spread over an area of ​​13,560 square meters. It was renovated by the Bohra community. On November 24, 1980, it came in front of people in a new form. The responsibility of repairing it was taken by Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin, the 52nd religious head of the Dawoodi Bohra community. It took a total of 27 months. The mosque was included as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979 as part of Historic Cairo.