Prime Minister Modi did yoga at the United Nations Headquarters, showing the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

New York, June 21 (Hindustan). People from different countries of the world performed yoga with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at the headquarters of the United Nations. During this, the spirit of the ancient Indian tradition ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was awakened. Prime Minister Modi also said that it is pleasant for people of all countries to do yoga.

Prime Minister Modi participated in a special program organized at the United Nations Headquarters on International Yoga Day. Seeing the people gathered from different countries of the world, Modi said that I am happy to see all of you and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Anyway yoga means joining, so for yoga you are coming together.

Modi said that many of you here have come here from far away. Yoga came from India and it is a very old tradition. Like all ancient Indian traditions, it is also alive and dynamic. Yoga is a way of life. It is a way of being careful in thoughts and actions. It is a way of living in harmony with oneself, with others and with nature. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalties. Yoga is adapted to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we should use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and each other. Let us harness the power of yoga to build bridges to a peaceful world and a clean, green and sustainable future. Let us join hands to realize the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future. He said that last year the whole world came together to support India’s proposal to observe 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It is wonderful to see the whole world coming together for yoga once again.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by offering flowers at his statue in the lawns of the United Nations Headquarters. India’s Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that today’s celebration has become really special as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come here to lead the people who have gathered to perform yoga. It was under his leadership that June 21 was declared as International Yoga Day in 2014. All the giants of the world gathered in this event.

International singer Mary Milben arrived at the United Nations Headquarters in New York dressed in Indian attire to participate in the Yoga Day event led by PM Modi. It is a wonderful morning and what an amazing honor to be a part of this great day. The Indian Prime Minister is celebrating his visit to the United States and of course all the amazing work he is doing around the world. We’re going to have a great week. Similarly, Richard Gere also reached the United Nations Headquarters to do yoga. Here he said that he is feeling very good here today.