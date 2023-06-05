Prime Minister Modi gave flight to the country’s reputation: Nitin Bhai Patel

New Tehri, 04 June (Hindustan Times). Former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Bhai Patel, who reached Tehri as part of the great public relations campaign, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done unprecedented works in the country during his nine-year tenure. Along with securing the country’s borders, has strengthened the country’s reputation abroad. Under his leadership, the country is taking steps towards a strong economy.

Nitin Bhai Patel was talking to journalists on Sunday in a private hotel about the great public relations campaign. In this, he said that the Congress ruled the country for a long time, but during this only worked to increase familyism. The pace at which the country should have developed, did not happen there. While in the short tenure of 9 years of Prime Minister Modi, the country has been accelerated from technology to economic expansion. Today, such industries have been established in the country, due to which the dependence on foreign countries has decreased. During the Covid period, by producing the vaccine on time, he worked to save the lives of crores of people in the country.

During this, work was done to rapidly increase health services in the country. By continuously increasing the number of AIIMS in the country, by providing health services to the countrymen, free treatment has been provided under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. The country is constantly forging new dimensions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, which cannot be overstated.

Counting the achievements, Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah said that the tenure of the central government so far has been a period of service, good governance and poor welfare for nine years. In which better work has been done under Tehri Lok Sabha. In this, work was done to free the Nelong Valley of Harshil area bordering Uttarkashi from the inner line. To connect Yamunotri-Gangotri Dham with the railway line, a survey of the railway line has been done and a DPR has been prepared. The work of all-weather road is being done at a fast pace. Several roads in Tehri-Uttarkashi and Dehradun have been renovated from the Central Road Fund.

Mobile services are being expanded rapidly in remote areas. The survey work of Dehradun to Kalsi railway line is being done and the DPR is being processed. A lump sum amount was provided for the construction of the Dobra-Chanthi bridge. An amount of 1200 crores has been sanctioned from the Government of India for the development of Tehri lake. During Covid, work was done from the MP fund. Approved Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Gave approval to Lohari Dam. Made books available for libraries in schools.

Tehri MLA Kishore, Ghansali MLA Shakti Lal Shah, Dhanaulti MLA Pritam Panwar, Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal, District Panchayat President Sona Sajwan, former MLA Vijay Panwar, BJP District President Rajesh Nautiyal, Uttarkashi BJP District President Satyendra Rana, A large number of people including state spokesperson BJP Vinod Suyal, Manik Nidhi Sharma were present.