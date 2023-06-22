Prime Minister Modi gave gifts to the Biden couple

Washington, June 22 (Hindustan). India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Washington on the second day of his US visit. There he met US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. Modi has handed over a bundle of gifts to the Biden couple.

Indian Prime Minister Modi is currently on a US tour. On June 21, the first day of the visit, he attended the International Yoga Day celebrations organized at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. He reached Washington after the Yoga Day program on Wednesday. Here he was given a guard of honor by the US Army. He then met US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden. During this, Modi handed over a gift bag to the Biden couple. There are four special boxes in this potli.

Ghee of Punjab, Quality of Maharashtra

Out of the four boxes given to Biden by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one box contains ghee from Punjab. the other a handwoven textured tussar silk fabric sourced from Jharkhand. In the third, long grain rice from Uttarakhand. Besides, the fourth box contains jaggery, which has been imported from Maharashtra.

ten donation box

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given a box containing ten donations to the Biden couple. For Gaudan (donation of a cow) a delicate handmade silver coconut has been given in place of a cow by skilled artisans from West Bengal. A fragrant piece of sandalwood obtained from Mysore, Karnataka is given in place of the land for Bhoodan (donation of land). Sesame or white sesame seeds brought from Tamil Nadu are offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds). Handmade in Rajasthan, this gold coin is offered as Hiranyadan (donation of gold). The box also contains a silver coin, beautifully crafted by artisans from Rajasthan. It is offered as Raupyadan (donation of silver).

Gujarat Salt with Ganesha Idol

Gujarat’s salt has been presented by Prime Minister Modi as a donation of salt to the Biden couple. One box holds a Ganesha idol, handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. Among the gifts given is a silver lamp, handcrafted by a family of fifth generation silversmiths in Kolkata.