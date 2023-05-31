Prime Minister Modi performed special prayers in the Brahma temple, performed aarti of Jagatpita Brahma and Mata Gayatri

Ajmer, May 31 (Hindustan Times). On the auspicious occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the world-famous Jagatpita Brahma temple and offered prayers for about twenty minutes. Flowers were decorated from the helipad to the Brahma temple to welcome the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister’s travel route was colored saffron. Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari was also with him during the worship at the Brahma temple.

Prime Minister Modi reached Kishangarh airport on Wednesday at around 3.15 pm on Ajmer tour and left for Pushkar by army helicopter at around 3.15 pm. Three helicopters of the Prime Minister, which left from Kishangarh airport, landed at the helipad built on the land of a private landowner near the Jat Vishram Sthali in Pushkar. From here he reached the Brahma temple.

Krishna Gopal Vashisht, the priest of the Brahma temple, welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival by garlanding him with a special Dravidian style flower garland. He was made to wear a turban. Priest Vashishtha gave information regarding the history of the ancient temple of Jagatpita Brahma and Mata Gayatri. After this, the Prime Minister worshiped at the Jagatpita Brahma temple through Shodshopachar. After this he performed the aarti of Jagatpita Brahma and Ved Mata Gayatri. After this, circumambulation of Jagatpita Brahma and Ved Mata Gayatri in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

BJP workers from rural areas and Kalbelia dancers danced fiercely with BJP flags in their hands to welcome the PM. The workers gathered 100 meters away from the Brahma temple. The Prime Minister was received at the helipad by MP Bhagirath Chowdhary, Pushkar MLA Suresh Rawat, Municipal President Kamal Pathak and saints belonging to various mutts and sects.

Prime Minister Modi is the fourth such Prime Minister of the country, who has reached Pushkar while holding the post of Prime Minister. The former three prime ministers of the country reached the pilgrimage city of Pushkar and offered prayers at the lake. Rajiv Gandhi on February 6, 1989, PV Narasimha Rao on July 7, 1993 and HD Deve Gowda as Prime Minister between 1996 and 1997 have visited Pushkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ancestral pilgrimage priest Har Gopal Parashar told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s family and he himself have come to Pushkar and offered prayers to him. Even today the genealogy signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mentioned in the book of Pandit Har Gopal Parashar.