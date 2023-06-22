Prime Minister Modi presented Surat-made green diamond to the First Lady of America

Surat / Ahmedabad, 22 June (Hindustan). Diamond City Surat is once again in discussion. This time the green diamond made in Surat has been presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Modi is currently on a stay in America. On Thursday, he gave gifts to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on behalf of India. Indian culture is also reflected in the gifts presented by India. Among these gifts, Prime Minister Modi has gifted an eco-friendly green colored diamond kept in a luxurious papermache box from Kashmir to America’s First Lady Jill Biden. This is the diamond, which is made in the lab and this lab is run with green energy (wind-solar power). At present, there is a lot of discussion about this green diamond. Modi presented a special box made of sandalwood to US President Joe Biden.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows the diamond industry of Surat very well. By gifting an eco-friendly diamond to the first lady of America, he has attracted the attention of the world. This diamond, presented in the 75th year of India’s independence, is of 7.5 carats. This Green Diamond has been prepared from Green Energy (Wind-Solar Energy) in a company located in Ichhapur, Surat. According to Smit Patel, convenor of the Gems and Jewelery Promotion Council, eco-friendly diamonds are in great demand in the US.