Prime Minister Modi will come to Gujarat on July 28, will be present in many programs including G-20

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 14 July (Hindustan). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat in the last week of July. During this, he will participate in the program of Semicon India in Gandhinagar. Apart from this, many development projects of the state will be inaugurated and present in Bhumi Pujan programs.

According to sources, various programs of G-20 have been organized across the country including Gujarat. In this sequence, will attend the G-20 program organized in Gujarat. Apart from this, he will also be present in the function organized at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister will be visiting Gujarat for a day on 28th July. The Prime Minister will also participate in a program on climate change. 19 countries in Group of Twenty (G-20) Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United The Kingdom and the United States comprise the European Union. G-20 members represent about 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the global population.