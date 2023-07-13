Prime Minister Modi’s grand welcome in France, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram slogans, see full program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi He arrived in Paris on Thursday on a two-day visit to boost strategic ties with France. PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by French PM Elizabeth Borne. There was enthusiasm among the people of the Indian community on the arrival of PM Narendra Modi in Paris. People welcomed him with drums and drums. Slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram were also raised on the streets of France.

The person who met PM Modi for the third time said, it is nice to meet him

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from France, a person from the Indian community said, I have met Modi ji for the third time, it was very nice to meet. I meet Modi ji whenever he comes to France. We love it when the Prime Minister of our country comes here and meets us.

PM Modi will discuss various issues with President Emmanuel Macron

During PM Modi’s visit, there will also be discussion on finding a way forward for future cooperation with France in various fields like strategic, scientific, academic and economic cooperation. This includes the areas of defence, space, business and investment.

Members of the Indian diaspora chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they meet PM Modi in Paris, France. PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today.

PM Modi said, his visit will give new momentum to bilateral strategic partnership

Before leaving India, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would give a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. PM Modi tweeted and wrote, I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions to take forward this long-standing and time-tested partnership in the next 25 years. We also work together on regional and global issues, he said.

Troops of all three armies of India will participate in Bastille Day celebrations, this will be special on PM Modi’s visit to France

PM Modi will be a special guest on the National Day of France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to France from 13 to 14 July. He has been made a special guest on the National Day of France or Bastille Day. Teams from all the three armies of India will also participate in the Bastille Day parade, while the Indian Air Force will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

Paris: PM Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora who have gathered here to welcome him. PM Modi will address an Indian Community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 PM IST today.

India and France complete 25 years of strategic partnership

Let us tell you that 25 years of strategic partnership between India and France are also being completed. Regarding this, PM Modi said, referring to the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership of the two countries, said, this year is the anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and resolve, our two countries have close cooperation in various fields including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people contact. We are also working together on regional and global issues, he said.

PM Modi will also talk to these leaders in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the French leadership during his visit to France, including Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne, President of the Senate Gérard Larschel and President of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pieve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit UAE after France tour

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, PM Modi will leave for UAE after visiting France. He said that in the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will go to Paris where he will participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as a special guest. Prime Minister Modi will be on a visit to France on July 13-14. After completing his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Abu Dhabi on July 15.