Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with highest honors of Fiji and Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby, May 22 (Hindustan Times). India has opened a box of gifts for the island countries of the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi announced a 12-point action plan at the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Modi has left for Australia from Papua New Guinea.

Announcing the 12-point action plan at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Co-operation summit, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi said that this action plan will meet the expectations and development tasks of the people of the Indo-Pacific. Also, this will make the Indian Pacific Ocean region stable, free and prosperous. Under this, the Government of India will build a 100-bed hospital in Fiji. An IT and cyber security training hub will be set up in Papua New Guinea.

He said that in the next five years, 1000 scholarships would be given under the Sagar Amrit scholarship. On the lines of the Jaipur Foot Camp organized in Papua New Guinea, now two such camps will be organized every year in other countries of the Indian Pacific Ocean region. The SME Development Project will be set up to help set up small and medium scale industries in the Indo-Pacific countries. To promote renewable energy, solar projects will be built on government buildings of Indo-Pacific countries. Government of India will set up desalination units in Indo-Pacific countries to provide clean drinking water. Along with this, sea-going ambulances will be supplied to these countries. Dialysis units and 24-hour emergency helplines will be set up in various hospitals in the Indo-Pacific countries. India will establish Jan Aushadhi Kendra and Yoga Center in Indo-Pacific countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Australia after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He termed his visit to Papua New Guinea a success. Earlier, Papua New Guinea honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Companion of the Order of Logohu’ for unity of the Pacific island nations and leadership of the Global South. Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received the award. This honor is considered the highest honor of Papua New Guinea.

Similarly, for these steps of India as a global leader, the Prime Minister of Fiji awarded PM Modi the highest honor of his country – ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’. Only a few non-Fijians have ever been given this honor in the world. President of the Republic of Palau Surangel S. Whips Junior honored PM Modi with the Abakal Award.