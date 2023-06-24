Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed in Egypt with the song ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’, watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Cairo for a two-day state visit to Egypt. He was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli. Let us tell you that PM Modi reached Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. On reaching Cairo, PM Modi inspected the ‘Guard of Honour’.

Let us discuss here that this is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in the last 26 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday. An Egyptian woman sang the song ‘Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ to welcome PM Modi in Cairo.

#WATCH , An Egyptian woman sings ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ to welcome PM Modi in Cairo pic.twitter.com/Ce4WGcSYhc

— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

