Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit from June 21, strategic trade talks begin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi The historic US visit begins on June 21. Earlier, the two countries started strategic trade talks in Washington. During the Strategic Trade Dialogue, officials from both countries reviewed ongoing cooperation in multilateral export control regimes and agreed to share best practices to advance bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra led

The Indian delegation to the US Strategic Trade Dialogue (IUSSTD) was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US delegation was co-led by Alan Estevez (Under Secretary of State for Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce) and Victoria Newland, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs at the US Department of State.

PM Modi’s US tour from June 21 to 24

Under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET), the dialogue is a key mechanism to take strategic and trade cooperation forward. The meeting took place ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Modi will be visiting America from 21 to 24 June.

Review of Export Control Regulations

The Indian Embassy here said in a statement that the talks looked at ways in which the governments of the two countries could facilitate technology development and trade in areas such as semiconductor, space, telecommunications, quantum, AI, defense and other important sectors. Are. During the meeting, both sides reviewed relevant bilateral export control regulations with a view to diversify and build resilient supply chains for strategic technology.

PM Modi will go to Egypt after America

Quoting sources, such information is coming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to Egypt after returning from the US tour. Representatives of both countries are in contact regarding this tour. It may be known that Egyptian President El Sisi had come as the chief guest on the occasion of Republic Day this year, since then the discussion is going on that PM Modi will visit Egypt. If PM goes to Egypt then it will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt after 14 years, before that Manmohan Singh visited Egypt in 2009.

Dog meat will continue to adorn the plates of the people of Nagaland, saying that the High Court rejected the ban order