Prime Minister of India Modi and other leaders reached Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Hiroshima (Japan), May 21 (Hindustan). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi arrived at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park with the leaders attending the G-7 Summit here today (Sunday) morning. Modi and other leaders paid tributes to those killed in the nuclear attack. This park has been built in the memory of the victims of the nuclear attack. Hiroshima witnesses the nuclear attack. Here on August 6, 1945, America dropped the atomic bomb.

Earlier yesterday (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here. He had said that India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi. India has given the message of peace to the world. Japan is flourished and nurtured by the thoughts of Lord Buddha. Bapu’s statue will serve as an inspiration in taking forward the ideas of non-violence and compassion.

Prime Minister Modi had also met the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday on the sidelines of this conference. He had said – The war going on in Ukraine is a big issue for the whole world. He does not consider it an issue of politics but of humanity. India will try as much as possible to solve this.