Prime Minister should give reservation to ST-SC OBC in proportion to population: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi/New Delhi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide reservation to ST, SC and OBC in proportion to the population. Soren has placed this demand in the eighth meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council chaired by the Prime Minister in New Delhi. The CM said that even after 75 years of independence, the social and economic condition of SC/ST and backward classes is not satisfactory. Jharkhand has passed a bill to increase reservation in appointments and sent it to the governor, but he has returned it with some objections. The government is again taking action to remove those objections and pass the bill, but the NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister are requested to consider giving reservation to these groups in proportion to their population.

CM has requested to include three languages ​​of the state namely Kudukh, Ho and Mundari in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Along with this, a demand of Rs 1.36 lakh crore has also been placed on the coal companies. The CM has sought cooperation from the Center for three road corridors and eight state road corridors. CM has also proposed to study Savitri Bai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, Sarvajan Pension Yojana and 80 excellent schools from NITI Aayog. The CM said that efforts are being made to provide education to the native children in their own language. We are also going to set up an academy for the development of the language of primitive tribes and scheduled tribes. The CM said that the state government is setting up a separate directorate to promote MSMEs. Along with this, MSME promotion policy is also going to be brought, in which subsidy will be increased from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Forest conservation rules should be reconsidered

The CM said that ‘Forest Conservation Rules-2022’ has been constituted in June 2022, in which the rights of the Gram Sabha have been almost made secondary. I want to urge the Prime Minister to reconsider this. Otherwise, the tribals and forest dwellers of Jharkhand will gradually become completely extinct. At present, the process of changing many provisions of the Forest Conservation Act-1980 is also going on. Efforts are being made to include many such provisions in these, which are likely to cause huge damage to the environment in future. If the proposed amendment becomes law, the existence of forests will end even in states like Jharkhand, which have preserved forests. Therefore, there is a need to reconsider these amendments.

The CM said that a change is also proposed in the process of granting prospecting license in the mining sector, in which some provisions are such that it will promote oligopoly in the future. Which will not be good for the country’s economy. Therefore, its provisions should also be reconsidered. The CM has requested to sanction houses to eight lakh beneficiaries left out under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Said: The Prime Minister is requested to provide proper cooperation to Jharkhand by putting the principles of cooperative federalism on the ground.