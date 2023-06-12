Prime Minister will address BJP workers on June 27, the party is busy preparing

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Monday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres on June 27 as part of ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyaan’ (Mega mass contact campaign).BJP Addressing a regional meeting of the party in Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the leader said, “Party workers from across the state will attend PM Modi’s virtual address.

BJP’s door-to-door contact campaign till June 30

Senior local office bearers of the party from Varanasi, Machhalishahar, Chandauli and Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituencies were present in the meeting. Singh said, “On June 20, the Union Minister will address public meetings in Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli and Machlishahr.” He said that from June 20 to 30, the BJP will run a door-to-door contact campaign. In this month, the party will also celebrate the International Day of Yoga (June 21) and the death anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee on June 23.

BJP will also celebrate PM’s radio show Mann Ki Baat

The party will also celebrate PM’s radio show Mann Ki Baat. BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also expected to address public meetings in eastern and western UP by the end of June. UP BJP’s co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey said that as part of the celebration of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, the BJP is contacting people to present the government’s report card.