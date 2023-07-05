Prime Minister will visit 4 states on July 7-8, will gift projects worth Rs 50 thousand crore

New Delhi, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit four states on July 7 and 8. He will go to Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on July 7. On July 8, the Prime Minister will be in Telangana and Rajasthan. During this, the Prime Minister will participate in various programs in Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner and will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate 50 projects worth about Rs 50,000 crore.

This information was given by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects and dedicate some of the projects to the nation at a public event in Raipur, Chhattisgarh at around 10:45 am on July 7. The Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh around 2:30 pm, where he will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Geeta Press Gorakhpur. After this, the Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station. After this, the Prime Minister will reach Varanasi at around 5 pm, where he will attend a public program where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects and dedicate some projects to the nation.

According to the PMO, the Prime Minister will reach Warangal in Telangana at around 10:45 am on July 8 and attend a public event where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects. The Prime Minister will reach Bikaner around 4:15 pm, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects in Rajasthan.