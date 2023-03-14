Prince Albert II of Monaco says he will be kidnapped on his 65th birthday by his children

March 14 - BLiTZ. Prince Albert II of Monaco is already preparing for his imminent abduction. He will be kidnapped on his birthday by his own children, 8-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella. This is written by the Western magazine People, according to the newspaper Gazeta.ru.

The prince, in an interview with journalists of the publication, noted that the family would have a small family dinner in honor of his birthday, after which his 8-year-old children would kidnap him, the ruler of Monaco should be ready for his kidnapping as early as 17:30 in the afternoon.

Albert II said that he was happy to hear about such plans of the children for his anniversary, and they would go to the theater together.

According to Albert II, at his age, his childhood friends are already retiring, but the ruler of a European principality cannot afford this, so he will continue to rule in his small state and be inspired by his beautiful country.