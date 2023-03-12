Prince Harry’s children are not invited to the coronation of Charles III

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not receive invitations to the coronation of the grandfather of Charles III. The newspaper reports Telegraph on Saturday, March 11th.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth, are currently not invited to the coronation.

The coronation will take place on May 6th. On this day, Archie, the son of Harry and Meghan, will be four years old. It was noted that the couple was invited to the ceremony at the end of last year.

On March 9, it became known that the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will bear the royal titles of Prince and Princess of Sussex.

Earlier, on March 5, the Daily Mail newspaper wrote that Harry and his wife were invited to the coronation of Charles III, despite their public criticism of the royal family. The prince himself confirmed that he had received a letter of invitation, according to the publication.

Before that, on February 25, it became known that Prince Harry may not come in May for the coronation of his father, King Charles III. The reason for this decision could be the scandalous memoirs “Spare”.

The Sun newspaper in early March reported that King Charles III of Great Britain deprived Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of Frogmore Cottage.