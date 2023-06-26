Prince Pipes Unveils New, Expanded Line of Prince Bathware – Faucets Shower & Bath Accessories

Prince Pipes & Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions providers, today unveiled the launch of its new collection of luxury faucets and sanitaryware. Inspired by European bathware trends, the new range comprises a complete portfolio of world-class faucets. This range is known by the names Aurum, Titanio, Platina, Tiara, Marquez. Unique in its style and design, these are carefully crafted after exhaustive industry research. Argento, Meta, Cristal and Palladium complete the Prince bathware line.

Elegant-Indulgent-Stylish – A top-of-the-line range that transforms a bath space

Bath Interiors offers a graceful, versatile and aesthetic sanitaryware portfolio comprising a comprehensive and elegant range of products designed for overhead showers, hand showers and health faucets, in addition to bathroom accessories including basins and urinals with sensors . The product portfolio also includes tankless EWCs, one-piece wall mounted toilets and tabletop basins with top class features of comfort, anti-germ expertise, easy installation and water conservation.

Strong development ability and specialization ability

As per market estimates, the bathware segment has a total market size of around Rs 15,000 crore, of which the organized market accounts for ~65% and the unorganized market ~35%. In the bathware segment, faucets is estimated to be in the range of Rs 9,000 – 10,000 crore and in the sanitaryware segment in the range of Rs 6,000 – 7,000 crore. ,

Harsh Kumar, Sr. DGM, Bathware; Experts in the bathware segment with an experience of over 22 years, is driving the new vertical under the able guidance of Ashok Mehra, President Sales & Chief Marketing Officer.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director, Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd. said, “Each product in the Prince Bathware portfolio reflects comfort, contemporary style, design and unparalleled functionality. The concept of bathroom has evolved into a lifestyle in recent years with consumers demanding technology enhancements and aesthetic statements in class. The presence in the “front-of-the-wall” category complements our growth strategy to offer complete bathroom solutions.

We will leverage the brand equity of Prince Pipes and serve the real estate market, where we already have a strong presence. The future is truly now and with the existing strong industry potential, economic growth as well as the competitive strengths of Prince Pipes, we are well positioned and excited to register a strong presence going forward.

Our entry into this niche segment will help our channel partners across India to expand their businesses, which will enhance their business prospects to our distributors and suppliers of MSMEs which is aligned with the government’s goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” .

With 1500+ distributors across India and 7 state-of-the-art plants, Prince Pipes brand is known for quality, trust and innovation. Prince Pipes is proud of its legacy of over 40 years in the Indian piping industry since 1987. Over the years, Prince Pipes has consistently launched innovative products in the market. In 2020 the company launched the Storefit water tank, followed by world-class plumbing solutions with German technology in 2022 as part of its new Modern Plumbing vertical.

Its Jaipur manufacturing facility was awarded the Gold Medal at the 8th edition of the National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) 2021. The facility is also an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rated structure. Recently, its Chennai Plant was also awarded IGBC Gold Rated Green Factory Building Certification. For more information visit: www.princepipes.com or follow us on Twitter @Prince_Pipes