Princess Charlotte of Wales becomes the richest child in the world

In the UK, a ranking of children who may have significant net worth has been compiled. According to British researchers, the seven-year-old Princess Charlotte of Wales, daughter of the heir to the throne of Great Britain, took the first place in the ranking. The personal capital of the princess is estimated at 4.4 billion dollars.

Despite the fact that the rating is based on assumptions and estimates, it has aroused public interest. Perhaps these ratings are just entertainment for the public, but they can also fuel the ambitions of parents and help shape public opinion about their children.

Source: uspei.com