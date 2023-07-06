Prisoner brought to Motihari’s Sadar Hospital hanged himself in the ward, was arrested last month on charges of murder

Motihari. A prisoner serving life sentence in the Central Jail of East Champaran district of Bihar committed suicide in the prisoner ward of Sadar Hospital. The prisoner was undergoing treatment at Motihari’s Sadar Hospital since Wednesday. During this, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the prisoner ward. The deceased prisoner has been identified as Ehsal Ali, a resident of Rampur village under Kuchayakot police station in Gopalganj. Ehsal Ali was serving a life sentence in a murder case. SSP Shriraj told that the incident is being investigated. The relatives of the deceased have been informed.

Dead body found hanging from the noose in the grill

In connection with the incident, it is said that on Wednesday, the jail administration had admitted prisoner Ehsan Ali to the Sadar Hospital in Motihari due to ill health. On Thursday, his dead body was found hanging from the noose of a pot in the grill of the verandah of the prisoner’s ward. The guard of the prisoner ward informed the Sadar Hospital management as well as the jail administration about the incident. After which the city police station was informed about the incident. ASP Shriraj and SDM were also informed about the prisoner’s suicide. Sadar DSP Shrestha Anupam has started the investigation of the whole matter.

Was admitted to Sadar Hospital from Central Jail

In this regard, the manager of Sadar Hospital Kaushal Kumar Dubey told that on Wednesday evening, a prisoner named Ehsan Ali was admitted to Sadar Hospital from Central Jail. He was mentally disturbed. He committed suicide by hanging himself near the toilet of the prisoner ward of Sadar Hospital. Here civil surgeon Anjani Kumar told that the FSL team has been called from Muzaffarpur. Postmortem will be done after the team reaches and investigates. After this, there will be clear information about the causes of death.