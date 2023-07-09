Prisoner dies in suspicious condition in Bihar jail, family alleges poisoning

Darbhanga. A prisoner died under suspicious circumstances in Darbhanga Mandal Jail. There has been a stir in the jail administration after the suspicious death of a prisoner lodged in jail since 2018 in a murder case. After getting the information about the incident, the relatives of the deceased prisoner reached the jail and created a ruckus. The relatives have made serious allegations against the jail administration. The relatives allege that the jail administration has committed the murder of the prisoner. He has been killed by poisoning.

was imprisoned for murder

In 2018, Prabhash Chandra Yadav, son of Garthu Yadav, a resident of Tarlahi in Darbhanga district, had killed Sunil Singh, a resident of Aujhaul village, in a land dispute. Prabhash was lodged in Darbhanga Mandal Jail for the last five years on charges of murder. The prisoner’s health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday night. In a hurry, he was admitted to DMCH. There the doctors declared him dead.

Jail administration engaged in investigation

As soon as the news of Prabhash’s death was received in the jail, the relatives and friends rushed to the emergency department of the rural hospital. After seeing the dead body, the relatives started a ruckus there. The relatives of the prisoner have alleged that due to the connivance of the jail administration, Prabhash was given poison in his food, due to which he died. In view of the commotion of the relatives, a large amount of police force has been deployed in the DMCH premises. At present, the jail administration is engaged in the investigation of this whole matter. Everyone is waiting for the post mortem report.