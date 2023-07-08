Prisoner serving life sentence in Ghaghidih jail for murder of BJP leader dies during treatment

Jamshedpur: Buddheshwar Lohar, a prisoner serving life sentence in Ghaghidih Jail, died on Friday during treatment at MGM Hospital. Buddeshwar was shifted from Ghaghidih Jail to MGM Hospital on Thursday evening. Buddheshwar was undergoing treatment in the medical ward of Ghaghidih Jail since June 26. He was shifted to MGM Hospital on Thursday evening when his health deteriorated. Buddheshwar’s body has been sent for postmortem.

was suffering from liver disease

According to the jail administration, Buddeshwar Lohar was suffering from liver disease. Budheshwar was arrested in the year 2007 in connection with the murder of BJP leader Atmaram Mukhi. In the month of March, Seraikela court sentenced him to life imprisonment. After that Buddeshwar Lohar was shifted to Ghaghidih Jail.

Brother reached after getting information

Brother Bhuvaneshwar reached MGM Hospital with the Lohar family on Friday morning after receiving information about Buddeshwar’s death. According to Bhubaneshwar Lohar, brother’s health was fine. On Thursday evening, the jail administration was informed about his health deteriorating and shifting to MGM Hospital. On reaching the hospital, the doctor declared him dead.

