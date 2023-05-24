Priyanka Chopra made a shocking disclosure

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who has become a global star, has earned a good name not only in India but all over the world. Priyanka is known for her outspokenness. Priyanka has recently commented on her bitter experiences in the film industry. Priyanka Chopra recently gave an interview to a famous magazine. In which he talked about his early days in Bollywood and said that “During the shooting of one of my films, the director wanted to see my underwear.” He revealed that, “When I entered films, I did I agreed. At that time I was playing the character of an undercover girl in this film. I was new to the film industry and working with the director for the first time. She said, “In a scene of this film, I am an undercover She was playing the role of an agent. I had to shoot a scene where I want to physically attract a guy. For this, the director’s opinion was that I should remove my clothes and shoot that scene. And in my opinion, I wanted to wear some clothes for this scene.” But this time the director said, I want to see her underwear. The director had told me in front of the stylist who would come to see the film. I didn’t like what he said. There was no value of my performance or contribution in this film. After that I worked in this film for two days and then decided to walk out of this film. This time I gave my pocket money to the production house Gave money from. Priyanka revealed.