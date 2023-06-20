Priyanka in national role? Leadership search for UP Congress begins, he may be UPCC president

Lucknow: Amid speculations of a reshuffle in the UP unit of the Congress, several names are being discussed for the post of state Congress president. The root cause of this speculation is the possibility of state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assuming a national role in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Popular names like PL Punia, Ajay Rai, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Rajesh Mishra, Virendra Chowdhary, former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and former Rajya Sabha member Tariq Anwar are possible contenders for the post of UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president.

A source close to the Congress says that the national leadership has decided to project Priyanka Gandhi as the face of the Congress campaign for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. There will be very little time left for This is the reason that preparations are on for reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh. Another lobby indicated that Priyanka Gandhi could also be made in charge of several states at the same time.

A Congress insider said, “UP is very close to her (Priyanka Gandhi) heart. Her connect with her native state will remain the same and she may even contest from Rae Bareli or Amethi.” One of the major reasons for the leadership change in the state is that the UP Congress is dominated by the defector lobby. While the old-timers feel uncomfortable with ‘outsiders’, the new brigade feels that the incumbents have done more harm than good to the party.

A former Congress MLA said, “The performance of the Congress in the urban local body elections speaks for them. In the last UP assembly election, the Congress polled only 2.37% votes as against 6.25% in 2017 and won only two seats.