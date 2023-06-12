Priyanka launches election campaign from Jabalpur, promises five guarantees to MP

Jabalpur, June 12 (Hindustan Times). Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that we will implement the old pension once the Congress government is formed in the state. LPG cylinder will be given for Rs 500. The loan waiver of farmers which was started during the Kamal Nath government will be completed, this is my guarantee. We have fulfilled the guarantees we had given in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as well. Wrong is happening with you for the last 18 years. You are being exploited. Here people’s mandate is crushed by money power. Last time you formed our government but BJP broke our government with manipulation and money and made it their own. We also had some such leaders in the state, who left the Congress because of power.

Priyanka was addressing the general meeting at Shaheed Smarak Maidan in Jabalpur on Monday. In fact, the Congress, buoyed by the victory in Karnataka, has now started preparing for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. In this sequence, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Jabalpur on Monday. He inaugurated the party’s election campaign in the state by worshiping Maa Narmada along with 101 Brahmins at Gwarighat here.

He started his speech by hailing Maa Narmada. He said that we do not do politics by playing with someone’s feelings and faith. He accused the Shivraj government that corruption and bribery is going on here. He did not spare Mahakal. A priest sent me the video. Idols are flying in the wind. There have been more than 225 scams here. There is no area left where scams have not taken place. Here, there was a scam even in the distribution of compensation to the farmers. The condition of unemployment is that only 21 people got employment in three years. When I came to know about this, I asked my office to re-test, because I believe that whatever I say to you should not be wrong. Thrice investigation was done, even then the same thing came out that only 21 persons got employment in three years.

Priyanka said that she is very proud to stand here today on the holy and revolutionary land of Mahakaushal. This land has given birth to revolutionaries. We seek his blessings. Madhya Pradesh is not just the center of India, it is its heart and soul. Sanskardhani Jabalpur has given us literature, culture and values. Our constitution was made on this. This modern India progressed on the basis of these values.

He said that I have not come to seek votes from you, I have come to seek awareness from you. My family members have given their blood to build this country. I know how much struggle there is in construction. I know how easy it is to enjoy power. I want you to see what I am seeing. This is the beginning of our preaching. You have 6 months. See what the Congress governments are doing in their states in these 6 months. Cast your vote for yourself. He gave the application forms of Nari Samman Yojana to women from the stage with his signature. Promises are made to you at the time of election, but the one who makes the promise does not have his own faith in it. There is no effort to fulfill them. Today, I want to remind you of the old politics by standing on the land of Sanskardhani. Our leaders used to do what they said. Sacrificing everything, he used to unite day and night for you. Now announcements are made. is not completed.

He gave five guarantees to the voters on the occasion. He said that today I am giving some guarantees. The guarantees that we will fulfill 100%. This is my promise. We made the same promise in Karnataka. The government there passed the bill as soon as it arrived. 1500 rupees will be given to women every month. Gas cylinder will be available for 500 rupees. 100 units of electricity will be free and 200 units will be half. Will implement old pension scheme in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers will complete the loan waiver work.