Fake journalist, cyberterrorist and notorious criminal Zulkarnain Saer Sami Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat, who has been running series of criminal activities including extortion by false proclaiming as a correspondent of Israeli newspaper Haaretz as well analyst for Qatari-broadcast network Al Jazeera and team member of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has been already exposed by Blitz for his connections with transnational drug and weapon trafficking rackets as well as terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah has finally come out of shell.

Sami’s criminal activities are not confined to Bangladesh and Britain; he has also been implicated in transnational drug trafficking networks. He was expelled from Hungary due to his involvement in a series of illegal activities, which he conducted under the façade of running a restaurant business in Budapest. This establishment served as a nexus for individuals engaged in unlawful activities, including connections with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and the Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas.

According to credible sources, Sami maintains business ties with Juan Orlando Hernández, the former President of Honduras, who has been indicted and extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges. A press release from the US Department of Justice corroborated these allegations. Years ago, Sami was introduced to Hernández’s drug trafficking network by an influential member of a Mexican narco-cartel that utilizes Hungary as a gateway for distributing narcotics across Europe. It is also alleged that Sami acted as a conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah to Hernández.

Following Hamas pogrom on Israel and slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israelis, Americans, British, French, Nepalese and other foreign nations, Zulkarnain Sami, who currently is seeking asylum in the United Kingdom began massive propaganda on social media in favor of Hamas, while he has been demonizing Israel, Jews, the United States, Britain and other European nations for standing in defense of the Jewish State.

On October 14, 2023, Zulkarnain Sami in a Facebook post wrote: “Even as the UK government threatens to crack down on pro-Palestine activists and protesters, the masses come out in support of Palestine on the streets of London amid Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza”.

On October 16, 2023 sharing a video in a post he wrote: “Moroccans take to the streets in support of Palestinian citizens besieged in Gaza. This is how millions of Moroccans showed their support in the central streets of the capital Rabat today”.

On the same day, by sharing an Al Jazeera article link he wrote: “Iran has warned Israel of regional escalation if the Israeli military enters Gaza for a ground invasion as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday”.

According to a credible source, Zulkarnain Sami has formed a team with several Hamas members in the United Kingdom and is collecting funds for a “massive showdown” in Britain.

The source said, Sami also is plotting attacks on the Israeli embassy in London as well Jewish residential and business establishments as well as synagogues and schools.

Sitting in Britain, Zulkarnain Sami is continuing such dangerous activities despite the fact, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, showing Palestinian flag during pro-Hamas or anti-Israel protests would be considered illegal.

Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat was bearing Bangladeshi passport number EG0092902 (date of issue May 22, 2020). His birth ID number is 19830007842012539. Name of his first wife is Aditia Firoza Khan. According to information, Sami was arrested in Bangladesh on July 21, 2006 and a criminal case was lodged against him with Kafrul Police Station in Dhaka.

The case number 43 was lodged under Section 140, 170, 171, 419, 435, 467, 469 and 472 of the Bangladesh Penal Code. In the case document, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami’s name is mentioned as Tanvir Md. Sadat Khan, son of Abdul Baset Khan of Ward number 3, Rahmatput Residential Area, Notun Bazar, Chandpur, Bangladesh and Dhaka address: Sukhon, Block A, Road 2, Plot 20, Banasree Residential Area, Khilgaon, Dhaka. Following arrest, Zulkarnain Saer Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat Khan admitted his crime of pretending as an officer of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and cheating and blackmailing several individuals and business establishments. It is stated in the case document that prior to his arrest, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat Khan tried to skip arrest.

Sami’s criminal identities have been exposed in a series of investigative reports, including an article titled ‘Zulkarnain Sami: Extortionist blackmails expats, businessmen and politicians’.

Amidst the intricate web of criminal enterprises, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami has established a company known as ‘Shams Inc’ in the United Kingdom. Speculation is rife that this new venture serves as a smokescreen for a host of illegal activities, including but not limited to, transnational drug trafficking and money laundering. Given the extensive and multifaceted nature of Sami’s criminal history, the establishment of ‘Shams Inc’. raises alarming questions about its true purpose. Could it be a new conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah, or perhaps a front for laundering the proceeds of his various extortion schemes? The gravity of these possibilities makes ‘Shams Inc’, a focal point for further investigation, as it could potentially serve as the linchpin in Sami’s ever-expanding criminal empire.

Zulkarnain Saer Sami has been accused of demanding a staggering BDT 50 million from Arav Khan, a fugitive who is also known for killing a police officer. In a telephonic conversation published online, Zulkarnain Saer is heard claiming to be a member of Al Jazeera’s Investigative Team, a reporter for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and ‘Team Member’ of Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, who has sought asylum in the United Kingdom under the false pretense of being a “victim of political vengeance”, has been actively disseminating malicious propaganda against the UK’s Labour Party. Utilizing his social media platforms, he has accused the Labour Party of promoting racist behavior and Islamophobia. This is particularly alarming given Zulkarnain’s deep connections with extremist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hezbollah. His activities in the UK not only pose a threat to the political climate but also raise concerns about his involvement in anti-Semitic and anti-Hindu activities.

UK Home Minister Suella Braverman has expressed grave concern over the issue of human trafficking in the United Kingdom, a concern that becomes even more urgent in light of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami’s illicit activities. Reports suggest that Zulkarnain is involved in smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK via the English Channel, adding another layer of criminality to his already extensive portfolio. This not only exacerbates the human trafficking problem that Minister Braverman is keen to address but also poses a significant security risk to the country. The ‘Stop the Boats‘ campaign, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, becomes particularly concerning when individuals like Zulkarnain exploit these vulnerable routes for their criminal enterprises. Immediate action is warranted to curb these activities and bring individuals like Zulkarnain to justice.