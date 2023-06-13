proceedings of jharkhand high court started in new building chief justice said eco friendly campus made no plastic zone dpk smj | Jharkhand High Court proceedings begin in new building, Chief Justice said

Appreciated the contribution of senior advocates

Appreciating the sacrifice and penance of senior advocates in the field of justice, the Chief Justice said that if there are some shortcomings in the system, they will be removed soon. Before this, Chief Justice Mr. Mishra and all other judges honored the senior advocates by covering them with shawls and provided photographs of the new and old High Court building as a memento. Among those honored were senior advocates Anil Kumar Sinha, Rajeev Sharma, VP Singh, Jai Prakash, BM Tripathi, RCP Sinha, AK Kashyap, Anil Kumar, Jai Prakash Jha, Ajit Kumar and 24 senior advocates. Advocate Association President Ritu Kumar, General Secretary Naveen Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar and a large number of advocates were present on the occasion.