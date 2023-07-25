Proctorial board format changed in Gorakhpur University after attack on VC, post of deputy proctor created

Gorakhpur. The Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University Administration has changed the Proctorial Board after the incident of attack on Vice Chancellor and Registrar in Vice Chancellor’s office. Now there are four deputy proctors along with the chief proctor and assistant doctor, who are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring discipline in the university. This will help in ensuring the safety and discipline of the students along with giving adequate powers to the officers. The post of four deputy proctors has been created. Different responsibilities have been given to all the deputy proctors. Vice Chancellor and Registrar were attacked by ABVP students and other students in the Vice Chancellor’s office in the administrative building of Gorakhpur University. The students created a lot of ruckus. In this case, the police have taken many students into custody and sent them to jail. Right now raids are going on to nab many students.

4 teachers were made deputy proctor

The 4 teachers who have been made deputy proctors in the university include Dr. Durgesh Pal, Dr. Mitu Singh, Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Dr. Rajeev Gupta. Dr. Amit Gupta will be banned from entering the campus without gate pass and identity card. Dr. Mitu Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring women’s safety and discipline in the women’s hostel. Dr. Raju will ensure administration and internal security arrangements. Dr. Durgesh will take charge of the male hostel. All deputy proctors will work under the leadership of chief proctor Dr. Satyapal. All deputy proctors will have to regularly inform the university administration about the operation of the prescribed work. The Deputy Proctor will be personally accountable to the University Administration. All the deputy proctors have been handed over their responsibility on Monday itself.

Decided to enrich the Proctorial Board: VC

Vice Chancellor of Gorakhpur University Professor Rajesh Kumar said that it has been decided to enrich the Proctorial Board of Gorakhpur University. The main objective of this decision is to maintain the discipline of the students smoothly so that they get a pleasant and high level experience in education and studies. The university administration has received reports of indiscipline by many students, due to which this decision has been taken. Under the change in the proctorial board, there are now four deputy proctors along with chief proctor and assistant doctor, who have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring discipline in the university. This will help in ensuring the safety and discipline of the students along with giving adequate powers to the officers.

22 ABVP activists prosecuted, 8 jailed

Saurabh Kumar Gaur, Goraksha Prant Minister of Vidyarthi Parishad and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, has accused the university of becoming a center of corruption. They say that the temple of education is being polluted. On July 21, under the leadership of the Vidyarthi Parishad, the students demonstrated in a democratic manner in the administrative building, showing the insensitivity of the Vice-Chancellor, the workers of the Vidyarthi Parishad were lathi-charged. Many workers were seriously injured. 22 student council workers were booked under serious sections and 8 were sent to jail. This incident is unfortunate for a healthy educational campus.

accused of being intimidated with students

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad says that the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University administration is making arrangements to provide education on the strength of police and administration sticks. Due to which the students as well as teachers and employees of the university are scared. University Vice Chancellor Rajesh Kumar met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for about 45 minutes, during which he gave detailed information about the incident that took place in the Vice Chancellor’s office and also told about the legal action taken by the university administration in this regard.

