Producer Abhishek Agarwal will distribute over 10,000 free tickets for Adipurush

The trailer of the film ‘Adipurush’ starring ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas and actress Kriti Sanon has recently hit the screens. This new trailer of ‘Adipurush’ has been well received by the audience and their curiosity has also increased. Director Om Raut is all set to give a new look to Indian cinema with his film ‘Adipurush’. A plan has been made to distribute 10,000 free tickets for this film.

According to a media report, Abhishek Agarwal, producer of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, has decided to give away ten thousand tickets for the film ‘Adipurush’ for free. These tickets will be distributed in Telangana. These tickets will be given to students of some government schools, people from some old age homes and orphanages.

A few days back the trailer of the film was heavily criticized. There have been some changes especially in the role of Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. After the release of the poster, many controversies arose regarding this film. At some places, people even started burning the effigy of Prabhas. In view of the growing controversy, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ changed the release date of the film to give some more time to settle things. After a few changes, the makers released the trailer of the film and won the hearts of the fans.

The film ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut is going to be a modern version of Ramayana. The budget of the film ‘Adipurush’ is around 500 crores. ‘Adipurush’ will release in five languages ​​Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 16.