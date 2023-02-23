Producer Prigozhin blunted for Leah Akhedzhakova, expelled from Sovremennik

February 23, 2023, 15:42 – BLiTZ – News

Russian music producer, laureate of the Ovation Award as the best Producer of the Year, Iosif Prigozhin commented on the dismissal of the famous actress Leah Akhedzhakova from the capital’s Sovremennik Theater. His words are quoted by the publication Moskovsky Komsomolets.

He defended the 84-year-old people’s artist and noted that Akhedzhakova has the right to disagree with something and express her own position. According to the producer, firing someone for “wrong” views is unfair and ugly.

“There should always be a different opinion and healthy criticism. We must argue and look for solutions. If there is no criticism, we will all go crazy, ”said Prigogine. According to him, Liya Akhedzhakova is an actress who delighted “not a single generation” with her work.

Producer Iosif Prigozhin last week spoke about his health after contracting the coronavirus. He said that now he feels good, and the “kraken” itself is not dangerous as everyone thinks. He noted that he only had a cough without fever.

People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Liya Akhedzhakova said that she could not and did not want to leave Russia. “I can’t emigrate yet. Dima Krymov has already invited me to come to him in America, where he will stage a play for me. But I don’t have the strength for this, not that age, ”said Akhedzhakova. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.