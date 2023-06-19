Product Intelligence Bureau will keep an eye on liquor business in Bihar, officers in plain clothes will collect secret information

Product Intelligence Bureau (IAB) offices will be opened in all the nine divisions to monitor the use and trade of liquor in the districts of Bihar. The Prohibition Products and Registration Department has sent a proposal regarding this to the state government. Joint Commissioner of the department Shrikrishna Paswan said that the divisional offices of IIB will be opened under the leadership of product superintendent, in which each office will have a team of 42 members including two inspectors, four sub-inspectors, 10 ASIs, 20 ASIs, two lower grade product clerks and three computer operators. Will do the work of gathering intelligence.

Will be responsible for collecting secret information in plain clothes

Shrikrishna Paswan, Joint Commissioner of the Prohibition Department, said that the divisional IAB offices will be responsible for collecting secret information related to the liquor business for the department. All the officers posted in this will work in plain clothes. They will be kept separate from other works of the department. He told that there is a provision of EIB in the product rules from the beginning, but it was relaxed over time. To strengthen the prohibition campaign, preparations are on to restart this surveillance system.

Pistol running training being given from ASI to Superintendent

Shrikrishna Paswan told that all the officers of the department from the level of ASI to Superintendent and Assistant Commissioner are being given training to use pistols to fight against liquor smugglers. Arrangements have been made for this at the CRPF Training Center in Rajgir. A proposal was sent to provide nine mm pistols to more than 700 officials of the department, against which 416 pistols have been made available, while 391 are yet to be received. He told that 49 drones are working regularly in the districts for the investigation of liquor manufacturing. Prohibition is the only department other than the army to fly so many drones regularly.

Chilli spray will be available in two to three days

The Joint Commissioner said that pepper spray will be made available to all prohibition teams for use in raids in two to three days. The department is also considering the use of 10 to 12 liters of pepper spray, which has a range of up to 30 feet. At least one or two of these will be made available to every district.

