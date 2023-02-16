Production of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups stopped in the US

Production of electric-powered F-150 Lightning pickups has been halted in the US due to a potential problem with the traction battery. Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg said one of the model’s cars caught fire during a quality check on the car, the publication reported on Feb. 15. Green Car Reports.

Because of this, Ford has not announced that it will stop selling the model, and the company said they have no reason to believe that the problem is related to trucks already in the hands of customers. However, the company has identified “a likely group of vehicles affected by the problem.”

“By the end of next week, we plan to complete our investigation and apply what we’ve learned to truck battery manufacturing processes; it could take weeks,” a Ford spokeswoman told the American publication.

The engineering team is currently establishing the root cause of the potential problem and a timeline for when the cease-and-desist orders will be lifted, she said.

On February 10, it became known that Russian car dealerships began accepting pre-orders for the new Ford Bronco Sport crossovers. In addition to pre-orders, SUVs appeared at dealers in Vladivostok and Khabarovsk at a price of 3.2 million rubles. The all-wheel drive model is available with a 1.5-liter turbo engine producing 181 hp. or with a 253-horsepower two-liter engine. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Cars are imported into the Russian Federation under the scheme of parallel imports from South Korea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

