Prof. BN Panda said in CUJ’s capacity building program, effective reporting is very important after research

Ranchi: A two-weekly ‘Capacity Building Program’ named ‘Research in Practice (Interdisciplinary)’ organized by the ‘Programme and Extension Cell’ of the Department of Education, Central University of Jharkhand is being organized online. Today was the tenth day on Friday. In the first session of the program, Dr. Kishore Chandra Satpathy (Chief Librarian & In-charge, PCM Museum and Archives, ISI, Kolkata) spoke on ‘Indexing Agencies and Impact Matrix: Accessing Research Impact, H-Index’ and beyond’ discussed the topic. Information about research metrics, citations and h-index is given. Research metrics are the quantitative analysis of scientific and scholarly research outputs and their impact. There are some metrics tools to check the quality of the journal like – Google Scholar, Scopus, Web of Science, Microsoft Academic etc.

In the second session, Prof. Arvind Chandra Pandey (Dean, School of Natural Resource Management, Professor, Dept. Geoinformatics, Central Jharkhand University) gave information on the topic ‘Preparation of a good research proposal and report’. Research proposal is a document that is used to propose a research project and is usually submitted to funding agencies, academic institution or other related institutions. He suggested some tips for a research proposal such as defining research question, conducting literature review, defining research methodology, providing timeline and defining expected results.

In the third session, Prof. BN Panda (Dean of Research, R.I.E., NCERT, Bhubaneswar) had an in depth and detailed discussion on the topic ‘Reporting Styles of Different Types of Research – Thesis, Project Report and Others’ Did. He told that effective reporting is required after conducting research, otherwise it has no meaning. Some of the steps in writing an effective research reporting style are: disseminating research results, informing policy, providing advance knowledge, improving readability, highlighting key information, and increasing clarity. Apart from this, he discussed about the elements of effective reporting style of different types of research such as objectivity, clarity, structure, visual aids, tone, citation and reference.

In the fourth and final session, Dr. Kishor Chandra Satpathy (Chief Librarian & In-charge, PCM Museum and Archives, ISI, Kolkata) spoke on ‘Using Research Databases and Research Networking Sites (Data Bases: JSTOR, PQDT Open, Eric, Base, Taylor and Francis Online, Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, Wiley, Elsevier/Science Direct, Springer, Sodhaganga and others; research network sites: ResearchGate, Academics, Google Scholar, ORCID ID and others). Suman Kalyan Panja (Assistant Professor) conducted the entire session and Prof. Tapan Kumar Basantia (Nodal Coordinator of the program) guided the entire session.