Prof. Ratnesh of CUJ said on the birth anniversary of Vishnu Prabhakar, the story of freedom struggle is visible in the creations

Ranchi: The birth anniversary of famous Hindi litterateur Vishnu Prabhakar was celebrated on Friday under the weekly literary program ‘Akhravat’ of Hindi Department of Jharkhand Central University. The program began with the screening of a documentary produced by Doordarshan on the interview of Vishnu Prabhakar. On this occasion, the Chairman of the Hindi Department and the student dean of the university, Prof. Ratnesh Vishwaksen said that Vishnu Prabhakar was an important litterateur after the Premchand era. The story of the struggle for freedom is visible in his creations.

Lecture given on Gandhi’s influence on Vishnu Prabhakar

After this, Dr. Upendra Kumar ‘Satyarthi’, coordinator of Akharavat and assistant teacher of Hindi Department, gave his lecture on the subject of Gandhi’s influence on Vishnu Prabhakar. Throwing light on the personality of Vishnu Prabhakar, he discussed in detail his novel ‘Nishikant’ published in 1955. He said that the creative expression of Gandhi’s Satyagraha can be seen in this novel. Nishikant, the main character of this novel, bears resemblance to the life of Vishnu Prabhakar. Impressed by Gandhi’s non-cooperation movement, Vishnu Prabhakar left the government job and jumped into the Satyagraha movement. Similarly, the character of the novel Nishikant also leaves everything and jumps into the movement. The novel Nishikant outlines the political-social activities of Vishnu Prabhakar.

were present in the program

In this program, the head of the department Prof. Ratnesh Vishwaksen, assistant professor Dr. Ravi Ranjan, Dr. Jagdish Saurabh and many students and research scholars of the department were present. Research scholar Ravi Ranjan conducted the stage and vote of thanks was done by postgraduate student Bhuvanesh Kumar Pradhan.

