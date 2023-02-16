Stephen Walt, professor of international relations at Harvard University, named four important aspects of the conflict in Ukraine in which Russian President Vladimir Putin turned out to be right. His observations were published by foreign policy February, 15.

First of all, the expert pointed out that Western sanctions did not have the proper impact on the Russian economy. Thus, the demand for Russian energy resources is high enough to support the country’s economy with a slight decrease in GDP. Earlier, the Russian leader noted that the country is able to withstand pressure from the West.

Also, according to the author, Putin was right that the Russian people would support his political course and treat the current situation with understanding.

In addition, the President of the Russian Federation understood that other states would pursue their own interests, because of which the attitude to the special operation in Donbass around the world would be different.

“Europe, the United States and some others have reacted strongly and strongly, but key members of the global south and some other prominent countries (such as Saudi Arabia and Israel) have not,” Walt said.

Finally, according to the professor, Putin was right that the fate of Ukraine is more important for Russia than for the West. Therefore, the United States is unlikely to send troops to the Donbass.

On February 16, retired US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter expressed admiration for Putin’s patience in responding to Washington’s provocations. According to him, the White House understands that without dialogue between Russia and the United States, the situation in the world will heat up, but they still continue anti-Russian propaganda and fan the fire of Russophobia.

Earlier, on December 26, 2022, Putin expressed confidence in the fulfillment of all the tasks of the NWO. The President also noted that the Russian military today are fighting enemies, as did the heroes of the war of 1812, the First World War and the Great Patriotic War.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

