Ranchi: On the second day of the 17th National Frontiers of Engineering Conclave on Self-Reliant Technologies-Engineering Secure Future at BIT (Birla Institute of Technology) Mesra, the program started in the Seminar Hall on Sunday. The speakers presented their views on Engineering Water – Smart Water Harvesting and Purification. The session began with the introduction of the speaker Prof. Thalappil Pradeep from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras by Dr. Sumit Mishra, Convener. Professor Pradeep, Chair of Deepak Parekh Institute, spoke on the topic of Affordable Clean Water Using Advanced Materials. Topics like rain water harvesting and removal of heavy metals like iron and arsenic using nano-metal technology were discussed.

Vimal Chandra Srivastava, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, spoke on the topic Catalysis and Engineering Challenges towards Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Organic Carbonate. The talk covered details like conversion of carbon dioxide to methane and various chemicals, synthesis routes of dialkyl carbonates etc. Dr. Rajesh Banu, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Tamil Nadu was welcomed by Dr. Naresh Kumar. He discussed the topic Recent Advances in the Removal of Emerging Pollutants from Water and Waste Water. His talk covered details like Sludge Reduction, Phosphorus Profiling etc. Dr. Naresh introduced Dr. Pradeep P. Kalber, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He is a professional at Department of Mechanical Engineering, Department of Quantitative Sustainability Assessment, Technical University of Denmark Worked as a Researcher for two years. Dr. Kalber spoke on the topic Smart and Innovative Technology for Equitable Water Supply to Every Household. He discussed the issues like Vicious circle of WSS failure in India, soft based design (solar power operated), shaft project for single village Ashta, Chandrapur, Maharashtra etc.

This was followed by the introduction of Dr. Indira Khurana, Research Director, Safai Karamcharis Andolan and Dr. Naresh Kumar, Vice President, NGO Tarun Bharat Sangh for Azadi Talks. He is a PhD in Biochemistry and has worked on Natural Resource Management, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Food Security and Rural Livelihoods. But has worked for almost three decades. The topic of his session was Climate Adaptation through Practical Science and Technology. Their conversation included details like flood prone countries, effects of drought, floods and climate change etc. Joy Mustafi from Hyderabad spoke on Applications of Artificial Intelligence Research on Democratization of AI. He spoke about how AI is being incorporated into various industries. Dr. Tadikonda Venkat Bharat was introduced by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Swain, Faculty Advisor, for the 3rd Freedom Talk. Dr. Bharath is currently teaching Geotechnical Engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati. is a professor. He has received several awards in India and abroad for his contributions in Computational Geomechanics and Geo-Environmental Engineering Research. He has also worked extensively on Artificial Intelligence, Remote Learning and Virtual Discussed topics like the development and dissemination of the lab. At the end of the event, they were felicitated by Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology, and Dr. C. Jeganathan, Dean, Research Innovation and Entrepreneurship. A talk on the topic “Adapting future technologies in current engineering curriculum” was presented by Dr. Nisha Gupta. Dr. Rajeev Shorey talked about recent research into the interrelationship of machine learning and edge computing. Dr. Manjira Sinha talked about inclusion in engineering education and how technology can play an important role.

