Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft completes space flight

The Progress MS-21 cargo ship completed its space flight. About it February 19 reported at Roscosmos.

“Today, Progress MS-21 was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. Unburned elements of its structure fell in the non-navigable area of ​​​​the South Pacific Ocean, ”the message says.

It is noted that “Progress MS-21” worked on the International Space Station (ISS) for more than 3.5 months.

The day before, Roskosmos reported that the damaged Progress MS-21 spacecraft, which had previously leaked coolant, would be deorbited on February 19. After undocking from the ISS, specialists surveyed the outer surface of the spacecraft to determine the cause of the depressurization of the thermal control system.

On February 11, the Mission Control Center of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported a coolant leak from the Progress MS-21 spacecraft.

On the same day, it became known that the Progress MS-21 circuit, which docked to the ISS, was depressurized.

At the same time, Roskosmos announced the start of the work of the commission, which began to analyze the causes of the leak on the Progress MS-21 cargo ship. According to Sergey Krikalev, director of the state corporation for manned space programs, this incident is similar to the one that happened with the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft in December 2022.

The damage to the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 cooling system became known on December 15. According to the head of Roskosmos Yuri Borisov, the Soyuz MS-22 was depressurized due to external influences, as can be seen from the received images of the ship.