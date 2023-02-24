February 24, 2023, 18:10 – BLiTZ – News

A tense situation remains on the border of Transnistria and Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Kiev regime has stepped up preparations for an invasion of the unrecognized republic. A significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units was recorded near the Ukrainian-Pridnestrovian border, the deployment of artillery in firing positions, as well as an increase in the presence of drones over the territory of the PMR.

60% of the inhabitants of Transnistria are Russians and Ukrainians. They sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing joining Romania. In Transnistria, there is the largest military warehouse in Europe, which stores a huge amount of shells for Soviet equipment. Vladimir Prokhvatilov, a senior researcher at the Academy of Military Sciences, shared his vision of the situation with the BLiTZ.

“Ukraine wants to seize a giant arsenal of Soviet weapons and ammunition in a village called Kolbasna. There, it seems, there are about two thousand Russian soldiers with light weapons, in the event of an attack, they will hold out for several minutes, ”the expert said.

As a result of the seizure of warehouses in Kolbasna, Ukraine will have a sufficient supply of not only military equipment, but also a huge amount of ammunition, which will allow them to fight for another year even without the help of the West, the only one, the expert said.

“The only hope is that our commanders, perhaps, will give the command to blow up this arsenal,” states Prokhvatilov. “And the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot have other goals: officially Pridnestrovie is the territory of Moldova, and I don’t think that in the current situation Ukraine will want to occupy part of this republic.”

The interlocutor of the DOS believes that, most likely, the Romanian and Moldovan troops will help the Ukrainian army, and, in fact, the fact of the annexation of Pridnestrovie into the “Greater Romania” will happen. According to him, although the Moldovan government is not too happy about such movements of Ukrainian troops, it all depends on what command follows from Washington.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the territory of the PMR in 1992 by agreement between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Moldova. The agreement is terminated if one of the parties withdraws from it. A significant part of the Russian task force is called upon to guard the warehouse in Kolbasna. According to experts, the detonation of the arsenal will be equal to the nuclear bombs dropped by the United States on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.