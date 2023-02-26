Prolonged smartphone use leads to insomnia

February 26, 2023, 06:58 – BLiTZ – News Expert of the NTI Competence Center “Bionic Engineering in Medicine” Samara State Medical University, neurologist, clinical psychologist Lyubov Blagodareva warned that prolonged use of a smartphone leads to dopamine addiction, and this, in turn, leads to problems with attention, insomnia and high anxiety. About it writes RIA Novosti.

The expert said the following: “Social media addiction is primarily a dopamine addiction. Leafing through the tape, the human brain is looking for something interesting, useful, something that evokes emotion. However, this is a very short-lived pleasure.

Blagodareva noted that after a decrease in dopamine levels, a person begins to experience negative emotions – anxiety, apathy and irritability. The psychologist also recommended that you stop using your phone a couple of hours before falling asleep to avoid problems with sleep.

