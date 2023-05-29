Promotion and transfer of 25 judicial officers in Bihar, made Additional District and Sessions Judges

Patna. The General Administration Department has posted 25 judicial officers posted on the posts of Sub-Judge-cum-CGM and ACGM by promoting them to the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge. Under the provisions of the Bihar Higher Service Rules 1951, these judicial officers have got posting after promotion in the District Judge cadre on the posts earmarked to be filled by promotion in 2019-20 against 65 percent quota.
who was transferred where
Paliganj Sub Judge cum ACJM Subhash Chandra Dwivedi to Danapur
Buxar to Premchandra Verma of Buxar
Supaul to Amit Kumar of Saharsa
Jehanabad to Kumar Kaushal Kishore of Lakhisarai
Navgachia to Sushant Ranjan of Bhagalpur
Shivhar’s Ambika Prasad Chaudhary to Shivhar
Jitendra Kumar of Sitmarhi to Khagaria
Sheikhpura to Rakesh Kumar Rajak of Sheikhpura
Muzaffarpur to Shashibhushan Kumar of Muzaffarpur
Munger to Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary of Supaul
Flood to Anand Abhishek, Law Officer of the Governor’s Secretariat
Katihar to Ranjit Prasad of Katihar
Hajipur to Indrani Kishku of Siwan
Banka to Mukesh Kumar of Madhepura
Lakhisarai to Rajeev Kumar Mishra of Lakhisarai
Hajipur to Sunil Dutt of Mohania
Sriprakash of Bettiah to Danapur
Gaya to Bijay Kishore Singh of Patna
Danapur to Manoj Kumar Srivastava of Jamui
Araria’s Sanjeev Kumar to Jamui
Munger to Rumpa Kumari of Begusarai
Bhabhua’s Rashmi Prasad to Bhabhua
Gayatri Kumari of Samastipur Samastipur
Hilsa to Devpriya Kumar of Biharsharif
Ravi Shankar of Motihari was made Additional District and Sessions Judge in Motihari
Additional charge of settlement officer to nine ADMs
The General Administration Department has given additional charge of the post of Settlement Officer of the concerned district to the officer posted as Additional Collector-cum-ADM of nine districts, in addition to his duties, till further orders. These districts are Purnia, Saharsa, Nalanda, Khagaria, Munger, Katihar, Madhepura, Arwal and Jamui. Along with this, Dhirendra Kumar Singh of Bihar Secretariat Service has been posted in Election Department, Bihar till further orders.
