Promotion and transfer of 25 judicial officers in Bihar, made Additional District and Sessions Judges

Patna. The General Administration Department has posted 25 judicial officers posted on the posts of Sub-Judge-cum-CGM and ACGM by promoting them to the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge. Under the provisions of the Bihar Higher Service Rules 1951, these judicial officers have got posting after promotion in the District Judge cadre on the posts earmarked to be filled by promotion in 2019-20 against 65 percent quota.

who was transferred where

Paliganj Sub Judge cum ACJM Subhash Chandra Dwivedi to Danapur

Buxar to Premchandra Verma of Buxar

Supaul to Amit Kumar of Saharsa

Jehanabad to Kumar Kaushal Kishore of Lakhisarai

Navgachia to Sushant Ranjan of Bhagalpur

Shivhar’s Ambika Prasad Chaudhary to Shivhar

Jitendra Kumar of Sitmarhi to Khagaria

Sheikhpura to Rakesh Kumar Rajak of Sheikhpura

Muzaffarpur to Shashibhushan Kumar of Muzaffarpur

Munger to Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary of Supaul

Flood to Anand Abhishek, Law Officer of the Governor’s Secretariat

Katihar to Ranjit Prasad of Katihar

Hajipur to Indrani Kishku of Siwan

Banka to Mukesh Kumar of Madhepura

Lakhisarai to Rajeev Kumar Mishra of Lakhisarai

Hajipur to Sunil Dutt of Mohania

Sriprakash of Bettiah to Danapur

Gaya to Bijay Kishore Singh of Patna

Danapur to Manoj Kumar Srivastava of Jamui

Araria’s Sanjeev Kumar to Jamui

Munger to Rumpa Kumari of Begusarai

Bhabhua’s Rashmi Prasad to Bhabhua

Gayatri Kumari of Samastipur Samastipur

Hilsa to Devpriya Kumar of Biharsharif

Ravi Shankar of Motihari was made Additional District and Sessions Judge in Motihari

Additional charge of settlement officer to nine ADMs

The General Administration Department has given additional charge of the post of Settlement Officer of the concerned district to the officer posted as Additional Collector-cum-ADM of nine districts, in addition to his duties, till further orders. These districts are Purnia, Saharsa, Nalanda, Khagaria, Munger, Katihar, Madhepura, Arwal and Jamui. Along with this, Dhirendra Kumar Singh of Bihar Secretariat Service has been posted in Election Department, Bihar till further orders.

