Promotion of film Rocky and Rani’s love story at Bareilly’s Jhumka Tiraha, fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Ranveer-Alia

Bareilly : Famous actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reached Jhumka Tiraha in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to promote the film Rocky and Rani’s love story. Thousands of spectators gathered to see them here. Both the film stars greeted the fans by raising their hands and appealed to the fans to watch the film.

Directly reach hotel from Bareilly airport station

From Bareilly airport station, he directly reached Five Star Hotel. After staying here for some time, he went straight to Jhumka Tiraha by car. Greeted a large number of fans present there by shaking hands. Along with this he appealed to the audience to watch his film. He said that the song Bareilly Ke Jhumke has been inserted in the film. He has always been loved by the people of Bareilly. After this, he again returned to Hotel Radisson. Fans were eager to catch a glimpse of Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Fans were desperate to get close to him, and click photographs with him. However, the security did not allow the fans to go further. He was taken to Hotel Radisson from Jhumka Tirahe in a tight security cordon. After a brief stay at Hotel Radisson, he would return to Mumbai.

Song picturized on Bareilly’s Jhumkas in the film

In the year 1966, the film Mera Saaya came. It was directed by Raj Khosla. The music is by Madan Mohan and the lyrics are by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The song Jhumka Gira Re from the film Mera Saya became very famous in Bareilly’s market. It was only after this that jhumkas were installed at Parsakheda Tirahe. Now the song What’s Jhumka has been released in Rocky Rani’s love story. This song has been sung by Jonita Gandhi and Arjit Singh. Because of this, both the famous actors reached Bareilly to promote the film.

Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt

karan johar comeback after 7 years

The promotion of the film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has been done. While this film is in headlines for Karan Johar’s comeback under the direction after 7 years, on the other hand, the pair of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will once again be seen on the big screen with this film. Recently its song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ was released, which has been included in the top songs list of fans. Now fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer release.

Will come on theaters on 28th July

This is the second film after Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. The pair of Ranveer and Alia are going to be seen in this. Ranveer Alia’s fans are eagerly waiting for this film. Talking about its first track, it has the feel of Karan Johar’s films. Seeing the actress dancing in a chiffon sari amidst the snow and the mountains, the fans are very excited about its release. The film will hit the theaters from July 28.

Know the story of the film

The film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-rock family drama film.It is directed by Karan Johar.The film is written by Ishita Moitra,Shashank Khaitan and Sumeet Roy.The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.The film stars Jaya Bachchan,Shabana Azmi,Ravi Singh,and Alia Bhatt.It is about an extra with contrasting personalities. One who decides to live with each other’s family before getting married.

Film announcement in July 2021

The film was announced in July 2021. Principal photography began in August 2021, and was completed in March 2023. The film was shot in Mumbai, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Russia. The film’s music is composed by Puth, and cinematography by Manush Nanda. The film is slated to release on 28 July 2023. The love story of Rocky and Rani is about Rocky Randhawa, a flamboyant Punjabi guy, and Rani Chatterjee, a superstar. After facing opposition from their families, they decide to live with each other’s families before getting married three months earlier.

shooting abroad with delhi

Rocky, and Rani’s love story has been shot in Delhi as well as in many foreign locations. Senior stars like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also playing important roles in the film. Karan Johar is completing 25 years as a director in the industry. On this occasion, his film will be released in theaters on July 28. Karan Johar was actually making the film Takht after his previous film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). But controversies started about this big budget project based on the Mughal era. Then he left the idea of ​​making Takht and made Rocky and Rani’s love story.

