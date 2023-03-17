Property damage from earthquakes in Turkey was estimated at $105 billion

March 17 - BLiTZ. The Turkish Ministry of Finance and Treasury has calculated the material damage from earthquakes in the south-east of the republic. This is reported <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230317/zemletryaseniya-1858595933.html">RIA News</a>.

Recall that in early February 2023, tremors of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in the province of Kahramanmarash. More than 49,000 people died as a result of the emergency.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Finance, the damage from earthquakes is 2 trillion liras (105 billion 280 million dollars). Representatives of the department compared this year’s earthquake with the situation in 1999, when the strongest tremors occurred in the Marmara Sea area. Then the damage from a natural disaster was six times less.

“This figure corresponds to 9% of the expected national income for 2023,” the ministry said.

The full namesake of Turkish President Erdogan will participate in the elections to the Turkish parliament March 17, 2023 at 14:29