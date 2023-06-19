Property of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar killed in Canada was attached in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, June 19 (Hindustan Times). Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada, was originally a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, but for a long time he used to commit crimes in Punjab while sitting on Canadian soil. The Punjab Police had sought his extradition as he was wanted in several cases related to revival of militancy in the state.

Hardeep Nijjar, who runs a terrorist organization named Khalistan Tiger Force, was declared a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry in September 2020. Nijjar was born in Bhar Singh Pura village of Jalandhar and he got the priest killed in this village. After this Nijjar’s properties were attached in this village. He was trying to spread religious frenzy in Punjab.

A senior Punjab Police official said that it was Nijjar’s last-minute endeavor to spread religious riots in Punjab or other parts of the country. In Punjab, Arshdeep Dalla, who got grenade attacks on Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali and several police stations, is also his ally. During the month of June, the NIA raided nine places in Punjab on the helpers of Nijjar’s organization Khalistan Tiger Force. Prior to the killing in Canada, the NIA had received inputs that KTF was planning major incidents in Punjab and Haryana, ranging from blasts to target killings.