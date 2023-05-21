Proposal to impose water tax on rural water supply, these people will not have to pay fee

Ranchi. Jharkhand Rural Drinking Water Supply (Operation, Maintenance and Monitoring) Rules have been prepared by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to strengthen the system of operation and maintenance of rural water supply schemes of the state. This rule will come into force after the approval of the Council of Ministers. In this rule, it is proposed to levy a fee of Rs 100 to 1000 for the operation, maintenance and monitoring of drinking water supply schemes in the rural areas of the state. Under the provision proposed in the rules, every family living in rural areas will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per month for drinking water. On the other hand, a fee of Rs 500 per month has been fixed as per month fee for private schools, private residential schools, banks and post offices. Apart from this, a provision has been made to charge Rs 1000 per month from private institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, 10 plus two colleges, ITIs, commercial establishments with colleges, dhabas, khatals, garages etc.

Religious places will not have to pay fees

Women headed families in rural areas, families with one room kutcha houses, Antyodaya Yojana families, especially vulnerable tribal groups, special category families recommended by the Deputy Commissioner, dependents of martyrs, drinking water and water from temples, mosques and other religious places Provision has been made not to charge any fee for the connection.

no fee from the poor

In the rules, a provision has been made not to charge any fee from poor rural families. And one thousand from private schools, private hospitals, private residential schools, banks, post offices, hospitals, nursing homes, 10 plus two schools, ITIs, colleges and one and a half thousand from industries, brick kilns, big hospitals, apartments and marketing complexes. Provision has been made to take

There is also a proposal to install a water meter.

In the rules, it has been proposed to install water meters in industries, brick kilns, big hospitals and apartments and marketing complexes in rural areas. It has been said that until the meter is installed, the Water Supply Steering Committee will fix the fee at the rate of 50 paise per square feet.