Prosecutors soften charges against Alec Baldwin

The prosecutor’s office softened the charge against Alec Baldwin in the manslaughter case of cameraman Galina Hutchins. According to The New York Times On February 20, the actor’s lawyers ensured that the law on firearms was not taken into account in the charge.

Prosecutors have dropped the manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, significantly reducing the actor’s possible prison sentence.

His lawyers argued that the Santa Fe County District Attorney wrongly indicted the actor under New Mexico’s version of the gun law, which passed months after the October 2021 on-set incident.

If Baldwin had been found guilty under this Act, he would have received five years in prison. Instead, he now faces a maximum of 18 months in prison.

District Attorney spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in a statement that the prosecution dropped the old version of the firearms law that was at issue in the case “to avoid further judicial distractions from Mr. Baldwin and his lawyers.”

On January 31, New Mexico’s Santa Fe County Attorney Mary Carmack-Altvis indicted Baldwin in the manslaughter case of cameraman Galina Hutchins.

According to the prosecution, Baldwin should have prepared more responsibly for the use of weapons on the set, made sure in advance that the revolver was not loaded, and also observed all precautions as much as possible.

In January, the President of the Russian Union of Lawyers, Doctor of Law Igor Trunov, in an interview with Izvestia, commented on the trial. He expressed his surprise that the case of Hutchins’ mortal wound was developed so late, although all the necessary information was already available for a long time.

Before that, in November 2022, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against some members of the crew of the film Rust. He is sure that the negligent attitude of individual team members to their immediate duties was the main cause of the tragedy.

In March of the same year, the artist also sued the producers of the picture. He insisted that he was not responsible for the death of the picture’s operator.

In October 2021, Baldwin’s character used an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal for a scene for the Western “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. When the actor fired, the film’s cinematographer suffered a life-threatening injury, and director Joel Souza was wounded.