Prostitution business was running under the guise of spa center in Ghaziabad, 7 girls including owner and operator arrested

UP: These days raids are going on by the police on spa centers in Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, the Indirapuram police raided the spa center in Jaipuria Mall’s shopping complex. Where the prostitution going on in the guise of spa was exposed. The police detained the owner of the spa center including the operator, two customers and seven girls.

The girls made a big disclosure

The police interrogated the girls. Where the girls disclosed that they were being forced into prostitution. However, the police have started investigation by sending the girls for medical examination. Now further action will be taken only after the report comes.

What did the ACP tell

ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh told the media that the real brothers Rinku and Sajan living in Niti Khand were running a spa center named Pakhi in the basement of the shopping complex. 7 girls from Vijay Nagar and Noida of Ghaziabad were kept on a salary of 15 thousand rupees per month. The police had received information about this. After which the police officers sent a constable in plain clothes as a customer. Where the accused started dealing with the girls. After which the police team reached the spot and raided the spa center. Where young men and women were found in objectionable condition in different cabins.

On 14.06.23, information was received regarding unethical prostitution in the spa center located at Jaipuria Mall under Indirapuram police station area. Immediately on the said information, police raided some persons in objectionable condition and some objectionable items were found. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GQzv461KZw

— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) June 14, 2023



spa center owner and operator in custody

During this, the police arrested the operator and owner of the spa center, Rinku and Sajan. Along with this, customers Himanshu and Harsh were also taken into custody.

what did the police say

Police said that Indirapuram police station received information that unethical god business was reported in a spa center located in Jaipuria Mall. As soon as the information was received, the police raided the spa center. Where some persons were found in objectionable condition. Also some objectionable items were also found. Two owners of the spa center have been detained. Total staff women have been rescued. Those who were forcibly pushed into this business.

