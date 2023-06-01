Prostitution was going on under the guise of spa center in Saharanpur, UP, 30 girls and 10 boys arrested

Saharanpur: In Uttar Pradesh these days prostitution business is being done in different districts under the guise of spas. In this episode, police raided 24 spa centers in Saharanpur. Where around 30 girls and 10 youths were arrested. According to the information received from the sources, sex racket was going on in all these spa centers on the pretext of massage. Objectionable items have been recovered by the police during the raid.

The rate was fixed on WhatsApp

Police said that the accused were interrogated. Where it was found that photos of girls were sent to the customers through WhatsApp. The girls who liked the customers were called to the spa. After this the rate was fixed here. And the girls were sent to the cabin with the customer.

two outpost incharge suspended

Police raided spa centers in Saharanpur. This raid was done under the leadership of SP City. Three special teams were formed by SP City. Information about the spa was received for a long time. After which raid was done here. At present, two outpost in-charges have been suspended.

Raid at three places in Saharanpur

On Wednesday, 24 spa centers were raided at three places in Saharanpur. In which 30 girls and 10 boys were caught. However, the spa owner absconded. But the manager of the spa has been caught. After interrogation, the girls have been handed over to their relatives. But the boys are in custody. At present, the police is questioning everyone.

Let us tell you that recently, the special team of Trans Hindon DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav of Ghaziabad had raided the spa center running in Pacific Mall. During this, about 60 women and 39 youths were taken into custody. The police had received information about prostitution going on in the spa. After which raid was done here.

