protection of privacy is necessary

For the last few years, efforts are being made to enact a law regarding the protection of personal information of citizens. The Union Cabinet has now approved the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. Quoting official sources, it has been told that it will be presented in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from 20th of this month. About six years ago, the Supreme Court declared privacy as a part of the fundamental right provided in Article 21 of the Constitution. After this, the government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice BN Srikrishna. Based on his recommendation, the government brought a bill in the year 2019. But, this bill was withdrawn in August last year. After three months, the government brought a draft of a new bill on which opinions of different sections of people were taken.

Until this bill is presented in the Parliament, the official details of the provisions included in it cannot be found. However, it is discussed that this proposed law will also apply to the use of data abroad in case of offering goods and services in addition to the use of digital personal data in India. Personal data will be used only for lawful purposes for which the person has given permission. The biggest concern about this law has been expressed about the possibility of exempting government agencies from seeking permission in the name of security, law and order and crime prevention. In addition, there is also talk of setting up a data security board consisting of technical experts.

If common people feel that information like their Aadhaar and phone number has been used without their permission, then they will be able to complain to the board. The cost of misuse of personal data is being paid by all people, special and common, in India today. There would hardly be anyone who does not get unwanted phone calls or messages every day. Due to the lack of strict laws, personal information of people is easily leaked from offices or mobile phone companies. From stealing money from banks to blackmailing, they are also being used in many crimes. To avoid turning the boon of the information revolution into a curse, arrangements should be made to protect personal data as soon as possible.